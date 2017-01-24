Cougar Center Podcast: Langi Tuifua & D’Angelo Gunter Commit – One Week Until Signing Day

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper). The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Topics on this episode:
- Four-star defensive end Langi Tuifua committed to BYU at the Polynesian Bowl
- Three-star defensive back D’Angelo Gunter committed yesterday.
- Top uncommitted prospects that still have BYU in the mix.
- Explaining what makes Kalani Sitake and his staff great recruiters on the trail.