Cougar Center Podcast: Langi Tuifua & D’Angelo Gunter Commit – One Week Until Signing Day

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper).  The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.

Topics on this episode:

  • Four-star defensive end Langi Tuifua committed to BYU at the Polynesian Bowl
  • Three-star defensive back D’Angelo Gunter committed yesterday.
  • Top uncommitted prospects that still have BYU in the mix.
  • Explaining what makes Kalani Sitake and his staff great recruiters on the trail.

