Rapid Reaction: Jazz torched Pacers

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – At no point did the home crowd have to spur on their team; their performance was just that decisive. The Utah Jazz cruised past the Indiana Pacers 109-100 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here are two takeaways after the Jazz earn their sixth-straight victory.

PACE-rs

If I were at the game, I’d definitely insert some jokes about how much I had to move my head to follow the action. But even watching from afar, the play was dizzying. Very on brand, the Pacers own the league’s 8th fastest pace. That’s what set the tone in the first half when the Jazz took a 60-50 lead into the break.

Before the intermission, the teams combined for 86 field goals attempted, 14 turnovers and eight fast break points. Utah’s lead should’ve been larger, but Quin Snyder’s club was in control.

It was startling to see Indiana blow 3v2 transition opportunities. Combine that with the fact that they couldn’t grab a rebound, and it was like driving without snow tires.

The Pacers need to work on fast-break drills. This team just doesn’t convert well enough on 3-on-2 or 2-on-1 opportunities. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 22, 2017

I actually think the Pacers are an average defensive team. Their lack of rebounding is what overshadows how effective they can be. https://t.co/K6c4JzrD42 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 22, 2017

The Jazz out-rebounded the Pacers 22-16 with six offensive boards.

On top of that, Utah shot 23-of-47 (49%) in the first half on 15 assists. They were whizzing offensively, and it carried over to the second stanza. They shot 39-of-84 (46%) overall.

Naturally, George Hill and Gordon Hayward were the brightest beneficiaries. Indiana George torched his former team for 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting with six rebounds and five assists. Hayward put up a ho-hum 27 on 8-of-13. That had to incense Paul George, who eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter after a forgettable eight-point effort.

Also of note: Rudy Gobert followed up his monster night with a 19-and-11 effort (extending the 10+ rebounding streak to 30 games). Your daily reminder Gobert is a dominant defensive player.

Joe and Alec

Yo….is Joe Ingles…turning into an NBA starting two guard? — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 22, 2017

This would look strange in 2016, but 2017 shows you anything is possible. Joe Ingles, as has been discussed, is Utah’s defensive stopper, but while playing with the starters, he’s showing himself to be an NBA starting wing. Seriously.

A play in the 2nd quarter highlighted all of his great traits. He stole the ball from Myles Turner, drove to the hoop, drew the defender and sent a behind-the-back pass to Gobert for the flush. 19-12 Jazz.

Joe Ingles drops off the sweet behind-the-back pass to Gobert to get the #AssistOfTheNight! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/46l3UayOeJ — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2017

On another play…

Which is to say, some of the success might be due to Indiana’s defensive effort. Not to bang on Monta Ellis, but well, just watch the clip again. Matched up against Alec Burks, Ellis couldn’t find his footing. It took 15 points for Ellis to end with a 0 +/-.

But don’t give all of the credit to the defender, Burks and Ingles needed to convert their opportunities. Give Quin Snyder an active Alec Burks and this team gets harder to guard.

Burks scored a season-high 13 while Ingles added two with six assists.