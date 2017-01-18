2017 Utah Utes Football Schedule Announced

The Pac-12 conference announced their football conference schedule for the 2017 season this morning.

Utah already had scheduled known non-conference games against North Dakota, at BYU, and San Jose State.

The Utes have seven home games in 2017 and will have difficult road trips to USC and Washington who are both top-10 teams on many “Way-Too-Early Top 25 lists.”

Here’s the schedule

2017 Utah Football Schedule

Aug. 31 (Thur.) North Dakota Salt Lake City
Sept. 9 at Brigham Young Provo, Utah
Sept. 16 San Jose State Salt Lake City
Sept. 22 (Fri.) at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz.
Sept. 30 bye
Oct. 7 Stanford* Salt Lake City
Oct. 14 at USC* Los Angeles
Oct. 21 Arizona State* Salt Lake City
Oct. 28 at Oregon* Eugene, Ore.
Nov. 3 (Fri.) UCLA* Salt Lake City
Nov. 11 Washington State* Salt Lake City
Nov. 18 at Washington* Seattle
Nov. 25 Colorado* Salt Lake City

*Pac-12 Game

