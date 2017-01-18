2017 Utah Utes Football Schedule Announced

The Pac-12 conference announced their football conference schedule for the 2017 season this morning.
Utah already had scheduled known non-conference games against North Dakota, at BYU, and San Jose State.
The Utes have seven home games in 2017 and will have difficult road trips to USC and Washington who are both top-10 teams on many “Way-Too-Early Top 25 lists.”
Here’s the schedule
2017 Utah Football Schedule
|Aug. 31 (Thur.)
|North Dakota
|Salt Lake City
|Sept. 9
|at Brigham Young
|Provo, Utah
|Sept. 16
|San Jose State
|Salt Lake City
|Sept. 22 (Fri.)
|at Arizona*
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Sept. 30
|bye
|Oct. 7
|Stanford*
|Salt Lake City
|Oct. 14
|at USC*
|Los Angeles
|Oct. 21
|Arizona State*
|Salt Lake City
|Oct. 28
|at Oregon*
|Eugene, Ore.
|Nov. 3 (Fri.)
|UCLA*
|Salt Lake City
|Nov. 11
|Washington State*
|Salt Lake City
|Nov. 18
|at Washington*
|Seattle
|Nov. 25
|Colorado*
|Salt Lake City
*Pac-12 Game