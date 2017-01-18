2017 Utah Utes Football Schedule Announced

The Pac-12 conference announced their football conference schedule for the 2017 season this morning.

Utah already had scheduled known non-conference games against North Dakota, at BYU, and San Jose State.

The Utes have seven home games in 2017 and will have difficult road trips to USC and Washington who are both top-10 teams on many “Way-Too-Early Top 25 lists.”

Here’s the schedule

2017 Utah Football Schedule

Aug. 31 (Thur.) North Dakota Salt Lake City Sept. 9 at Brigham Young Provo, Utah Sept. 16 San Jose State Salt Lake City Sept. 22 (Fri.) at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz. Sept. 30 bye Oct. 7 Stanford* Salt Lake City Oct. 14 at USC* Los Angeles Oct. 21 Arizona State* Salt Lake City Oct. 28 at Oregon* Eugene, Ore. Nov. 3 (Fri.) UCLA* Salt Lake City Nov. 11 Washington State* Salt Lake City Nov. 18 at Washington* Seattle Nov. 25 Colorado* Salt Lake City

*Pac-12 Game