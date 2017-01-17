Cougar Center Podcast: The latest on the BYU Football recruiting trail

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper. The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Every week, Mitch Harper and CougarNation.com’s Senior Recruiting Analyst Jeff Hansen talk BYU recruiting. 100% recruiting talk every week. It’s the only show around that is dedicated solely to BYU recruiting.
Topics on this episode:
- The latest updates on the BYU football recruiting trail with two weeks remaining till Signing Day.
- Jay Tufele’s official visit. Where does BYU stand from here?
- Polynesian Bowl: Could BYU be receiving commitments from players at the all-american showcase game?
- Unloading the mailbag to answer your recruiting questions. Updates on Chaz Ah You, Langi Tuifua, Alden Tofa, and more!