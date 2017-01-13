Cougar Center Podcast: 2017 Mid-Year Transfers & Returned Missionaries

Topics on this episode:

  • BYU released their list of mid-year transfers and returned missionaries who are enrolled right now.
  • Breaking down the 10 players that are joining the program and what type of impact they can have in 2017.
  • Roster analysis.

Headlines