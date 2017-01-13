Cougar Center Podcast: 2017 Mid-Year Transfers & Returned Missionaries

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper). The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Subscribe to Cougar Center: iTunes | Audioboom | Google Play | Stitcher Radio | TuneIn
Topics on this episode:
- BYU released their list of mid-year transfers and returned missionaries who are enrolled right now.
- Breaking down the 10 players that are joining the program and what type of impact they can have in 2017.
- Roster analysis.