Rapid Reaction: Runnin’ Utes cruise past #25 USC

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – With eyes on the hill transfixed on the Runnin’ Utes, Utah scored its first victory against a ranked opponent 86-64 against #25 USC Trojans. With the highly anticipated bout against #4 UCLA coming up Saturday, here’s what stood out in the win.

It took convincing

Down 10-0 at the 16:50 mark, it took some coaxing from the Runnin’ Utes to convince the home crowd that they were up to the task. But after starting 0-for-5 from the field, Utah finished the half shooting 18-for-23 and entered the break up 44-31. They finished shooting 55% from the field.

The supremely confident Devon Daniels led the team with 17 points, flirting with a new career-high (He scored 19 against #13 Xavier). Daniels stayed in control, penetrating on occasions only to hold onto the ball. He finished with just one turnover.

The Freshman was perfect on his three three-pointers to spearhead Utah’s success from deep. Larry Krystkowiak’s club shot a season high 53% from beyond the arc at 9-for-17.

In total, the Utes scored five players in double figures. David Collette’s 15, Lorenzo Bonam’s 15, Sedrick Barefield’s 14, and Kyle Kuzma’s 12 joined Daniels in powering Utah’s offense. USC didn’t have that luxury, seeing only one scorer in double digits (Chimenzie Metu with 17).

Kuzma was the standout delivering a vintage performance. He added 11 boards, tallying his eighth double-double of the campaign.

Kuzma showed the entire package in that first half…. — Tony Jones (@Tjonessltrib) January 13, 2017

With multiple options, this team becomes very difficult to scout. Shutting down just one of their scorers leaves four other contributors to take his place. But keep in mind that the offensive flourish was developed through Utah’s defensive gameplan.

Switches

It’s been refreshing to see Larry Krystkowiak employ multiple defensive schemes to beat teams. Once again, the Runnin’ Utes used 2-3 zone and man-to-man to affect the Trojans’ shooters. It worked so successfully against Colorado. Thursday, USC was unable to beat the zone over the top, going 6-for-16 from deep and 22-for-60 overall. At 36%, this was the Trojan’s third worst shooting day.

“Most times in a zone a lot of teams get threes out of it, but we really emphasize taking away the three-point shot. It definitely takes a lot of work to get the rotations down.” -David Collette

And once USC missed a shot, Utah was eager to corral the defensive board. Collette and Co out rebounded the Trojans 37-34.

The game’s play of the game started from a defensive stop.

At the moment, Thursday’s win against USC is Coach Krystkowiak’s best win of the season with an even bigger opportunity looming on Saturday.

