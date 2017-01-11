Cougar Center Podcast: Evaluating Dave Rose & BYU Hoops

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper). The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Topics on this episode:
- Bean Mace co-hosted on this episode.
- Recapping the National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama.
- Way-too-early 2017 College Football rankings
- Has Dave Rose plateaued at BYU?
- What can change and what improvements need to be made (if any) to BYU hoops?
- Jimmer Fredette continues to be a star in China.