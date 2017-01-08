Rapid Reaction: Jazz end road trip with loss

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost 88-79 the Memphis Grizzlies in the rubber match of a five-game road trip. Here’s what to keep in mind as the Jazz return to the Viv for Tuesday’s Cavaliers bout.

Pyrenees beef

For the time being the relations between France and Spain are positive. But at one point, the two were locked in a 24-year war that ended with the Treaty of the Pyrenees. In the NBA, two of the league’s best big men battled in Memphis on Sunday. And the last time these two squared off, Marc Gasol went 4-for-22 for eight points in a losing effort. Rudy Gobert went perfect from the field with 21 points and 10 rebounds. You think the Spaniard remembered that shellacking?

Fizdale goes on to say he thinks Gasol is the “perfect center” to matchup against Gobert and also likens Rudy, favorably, to wildlife. pic.twitter.com/ck4QdY71Nl — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) January 9, 2017

Gasol scored eight in the first quarter, pounding Gobert at every point he could. The Spaniard backed Gobert down for a bank shot at the 7:22 mark and celebrated with a skip-to-my-loo back the other way.

And while Gasol dominated the opening stages of the battle, Gobert faltered. Three of the Jazz’s 12 first half turnovers came from the Frenchman. It’s especially devastating when the Griz and Jazz play wth so many few possessions. Turnovers become even more soul-crushing (Utah ended with 18 total).

As the contest continued, Fizdale’s bigs clamped down on Gobert, who wasn’t as involved offensively as he ought to be. Five points and four turnovers total for the Stifle Tower.

The rest of the Jazz (Hayward notwithstanding) couldn’t muster enough, and ultimately Vince Carter provided the back breaker.

That Vince Carter guy has a future in this league….😏 pic.twitter.com/Q1ZY3pFdQW — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 9, 2017

Gasol finished with 17.

Rod-need more

Defensively, Memphis looked a lot like the Seahawks – always pushing the line with their physicality. At their peak, the Legion of Boom gets away with things because referees can’t blow the whistle on every grab. The Grizzlies play similarly.

Contrast the Memphis performance with Hood’s defensive showing. Over the final two in the road trip, his defense has been less than stellar. 24 from Zach LaVine nearly pushed the Timberwolves to the victory. Chandler Parsons, a player who still hasn’t lived up to his contract’s hype, torched Hood in the first half.

More like Chandler Arsons cuz he’s on fire — Brandon C. (@BallFromGrace) January 9, 2017

Parsons collected nine in that stretch.

In the second half, Hood faltered once again. Unable to tag Troy Daniels coming off a screen, Daniels hit a three to balloon the Griz lead to 14 in the fourth quarter.

At the moment, Hood’s swoon is a micro-issue.

Back to Salt Lake City

I bet my friend $20 that this team would at one point have everyone available, and it happened on this road trip! Have I collected my Hamilton? No, because Dante Exum has been the victim of two-straight DNP-CD’s.

Starting in Minnesota, Quin Snyder had all of his weapons available to him (A good sign for 2017?). Unfortunately after tonight’s result, Utah moves to 8-1 with Hayward and Hill available.

As Tony Jones has mentioned time-after-time, this may be the West’s fourth best lineup. With the business end of the season to come and the Cavaliers looming on Tuesday, the Jazz will finally be able to test themselves at full strength.