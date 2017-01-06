Cougar Center Podcast: BYU falls to St. Mary’s in their tiny gym

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper). The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Topics on this episode:
- Recapping BYU’s loss to #19 St. Mary’s last night in Moraga.
- Eric Mika carried the Cougars but had no field goal attempts in the final 10 minutes. How did that happen?
- Elijah Bryant’s return
- Who’s the leader of this BYU Basketball team?
- Previewing Saturday’s home game against Pacific.