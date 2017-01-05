Cougar Center Podcast: Crootin’ the Cougs – Wayne Kirby Interview

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper). The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.
Every week, Mitch Harper and CougarNation.com’s Senior Recruiting Analyst Jeff Hansen talk BYU recruiting. 100% recruiting talk every week. It’s the only show around that is dedicated solely to BYU recruiting.
- BYU’s new defensive tackle Wayne Kirby, a transfer from the University of Oregon joined Mitch Harper to discuss why he transferred from Oregon to BYU.
- Interactions with Kalani Sitake and this current staff.
- Could Kirby play in 2017?
- What type of impact can Kirby have at BYU?