Cougar Center Podcast: Crootin’ the Cougs – Wayne Kirby Interview

Posted on
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 19: Defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby #71 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his first half fumble recovery against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

 

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper).  The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.

Subscribe to Cougar Center: iTunes | Audioboom | Google Play | Stitcher Radio | TuneIn

Every week, Mitch Harper and CougarNation.com’s Senior Recruiting Analyst Jeff Hansen talk BYU recruiting.  100% recruiting talk every week.  It’s the only show around that is dedicated solely to BYU recruiting.

  • BYU’s new defensive tackle Wayne Kirby, a transfer from the University of Oregon joined Mitch Harper to discuss why he transferred from Oregon to BYU.
  • Interactions with Kalani Sitake and this current staff.
  • Could Kirby play in 2017?
  • What type of impact can Kirby have at BYU?

 

Headlines