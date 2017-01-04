Cougar Center Podcast: Reflecting on the life of LaVell Edwards

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper. The podcast is available on 1320KFAN.com, iTunes, Audioboom, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio, and wherever else you enjoy your podcasts.

Topics on this episode:

Reflecting on the life of legendary head coach LaVell Edwards.

The impact he had on BYU, college football, and all the people that crossed paths with Edwards.

Memories of LaVell’s career at BYU.

Jamaal Williams NFL Draft stock.

Cougars scoop up a Duck.