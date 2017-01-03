Tweets of the 2017’s First Weekend

2017 started us off strong, clearly better than Mariah’s start to the year. Most notably, the Utes got a new offensive coordinator, Troy Taylor, from Eastern Washington. While that may have dominated the news, here’s a roundup of some of the other best tweets from 2017’s first weekend:

On the day of the College Football playoff, Lee Corso gave a touching tribute to LaVell Edwards on Gameday.

Troy Taylor is taking over the Utah offense. A man that lists Mike Leach as an influential figure will surely bring a different skillset to Rice-Eccles.

The Runnin’ Utes blew out Colorado to open PAC-12 play. Kyle Kuzma made his return and Lorenzo Bonam threw down a thunderous dunk.

Alec Burks only played three minutes against the Nets, but could the Jazz be getting healthier in 2017?

Get ready to watch Kyle Gunther on KUTV tonight!

