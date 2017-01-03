Tweets of the 2017’s First Weekend

2017 started us off strong, clearly better than Mariah’s start to the year. Most notably, the Utes got a new offensive coordinator, Troy Taylor, from Eastern Washington. While that may have dominated the news, here’s a roundup of some of the other best tweets from 2017’s first weekend:

College Gameday honored LaVell. Lee Corso: “Thursday I lost a close friend and one of the best coaches of my generation.” #BYU pic.twitter.com/Mqwwk4e1GQ — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 31, 2016

On the day of the College Football playoff, Lee Corso gave a touching tribute to LaVell Edwards on Gameday.

Whit clearly feels like he’s needed to take a bigger gamble offensively, and was forced to think outside the box. Should be fun to watch. — Ben Anderson (@BenKFAN) January 2, 2017

Troy Taylor is taking over the Utah offense. A man that lists Mike Leach as an influential figure will surely bring a different skillset to Rice-Eccles.

Colorado calls a timeout, presumably to remove the body beneath the basket where Lorenzo Bonam just killed somebody with a dunk. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 2, 2017

The Runnin’ Utes blew out Colorado to open PAC-12 play. Kyle Kuzma made his return and Lorenzo Bonam threw down a thunderous dunk.

The Jazz confirm my report from last night: Alec Burks is available and will play tonight vs. The brooklyn Nets — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 2, 2017

Alec Burks only played three minutes against the Nets, but could the Jazz be getting healthier in 2017?

Rejoice for it is true!!! The great and powerful @Davefox2 has accepted my personal check and will be having us on @TalkinSports2 tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/LKojWBjYam — KYLE F GUNTHER (@GuntherKFAN) January 3, 2017

Get ready to watch Kyle Gunther on KUTV tonight!