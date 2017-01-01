Rapid Reaction: Runnin’ Utes earn victory in PAC-12 opener

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – After what had been a less than stellar finish to 2016, the Utah Runnin’ Utes began the new year on the front foot, blowing out the Colorado Buffaloes 76-60 at the Huntsman Center. Here’s a couple of things to keep in mind as you ring in the new year watching local college basketball.

New Year and He’s Kuz

He was there for the first 31 minutes, but Kyle Kuzma ARRIVED at the 8:49 mark in the second half. The Runnin’ Utes leader received a pass from Tyler Rawson at the free-throw line and brought a sledgehammer to the rim with a full head of steam. It was real and it was spectacular.

Colorado calls a timeout, presumably to remove the body beneath the basket where Lorenzo Bonam just killed somebody with a dunk. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 2, 2017

The thunderous slam ballooned the Utah lead to 17 and effectively stamped Kuz’s arrival.

Kuzma eased into his return after being sidelined for two games in the squad’s Hawaii tournament. The junior split his scoring down the middle in both halves and finished with 12.

Transfers

The most enduring storyline this season has been the play of the midseason additions. The transfers – Sedrick Barefield and David Collette – each played effectively and efficiently, even if it didn’t start that way (Colorado jumped to an early 10-2 advantage).

Barefield continued to find his teammates and controlled himself offensively to tally nine points and eight assists. The former SMU Mustang only turned the ball over once (A doozy pick-six pass early in the first half). As a team, they had just 10 giveaways.

Collette went for an efficient 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with nine boards. And that leads to his defensive contribution.

Analytics

HT: 36-29 #Utes. Coach K used a zone to disrupt Colorado. Buffs shot 41% from the field. Who knew CBB’s best 2-3 was in Utah? — JP Chunga (@JPKFAN) January 2, 2017

That was sent in jest, since college basketball’s most feared zone usually hails from Central New York. As of late, not so much. On Sunday, Coach Larry Krystkowiak played to the numbers which told him Colorado was weak playing against zones. It worked exceptionally well.

10 first-half turnovers by @CUBuffsMBB leads to 14 points for Utah. CU started game 5-for-6 on FGs but went 7-for-23 rest of way #CUBuffs — Pat Rooney (@prooney07) January 2, 2017

The Runnin’ Utes outscored the Buffaloes 46-32 in the paint because David Collette chewed up everything that came inside. Collette only had one block but he was key in forcing Colorado into difficult shots outside of the paint.

Even while playing zone, Utah was even in the rebounding margin, 33-33.

***************

Postgame audio

Utah HC Larry Krystkowiak

Kyle Kuzma and David Collette