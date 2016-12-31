Rapid Reaction: Jazz edge Suns

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – 2016 won’t quit. Just like the Phoenix Suns. But eventually the opponents buckled, and the Utah Jazz scored the 21st victory of the season, 91-86 Saturday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here’s what to keep in mind as the Jazz head on a five-game road trip.

Ring in the New Year

Much has been written about this year being the worst year ever. It’s certainly in the conversation. And at times, it hasn’t been too kind to the Jazz. Like say with injuries and George Hill. The point guard left after seven minutes with a cut on his lip that needed nearly 20 stitches. He couldn’t return as he exhibited concussion-like symptoms, according to Jazz PR.

Ugh. This was never going to end well. pic.twitter.com/t5MeBdnYme — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) January 1, 2017

So his 13th appearance ultimately amounted to his 22nd absence. He recorded three points and two assists in limited action.

Hill and Gordon Hayward have only played in 157 minutes together this season. When they’re on the floor together, they have a ridiculous plus-25 point margin, first highlighted in a piece by Zach Lowe earlier this month. These two know how to work together on the floor. It’s a duo that puts Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin to shame.

Hill was certainly missed as the offense sputtered offensively in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. With less than two minutes to go, Utah went on a 1:40 scoreless streak with only a three point lead, 89-86.

A veteran could’ve tilted the balance so that this one didn’t end so close. But again, 2016 might be the absolute worst.

The year of realizing things

Kylie was right. This is the year of realizing things. And notably, Joe Ingles is this team’s super-defender. With a net defensive rating of 105 coming into this season, did you think you’d realize it?

Because Joe Ingles flat out put the clamps on Devin Booker https://t.co/8g5X2gX522 — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 1, 2017

Quin Snyder relied on the Aussie to lock down on Devin Booker after the youngster started this one brightly. Booker collected 18 of his total 20 points in the first period. He was held scoreless for two whole quarters (the second and fourth), thanks mostly to Ingles.

The highlight was on the Suns final possession. Not only did he stick to his man, but he put a hand in Booker’s face when he developed a shot. On top of everything, he’s leading the league in three-point shooting.

His arrival as Aussie Raja Bell (Said in the kindest way possible) occurred in LA on December 27th. It’ll continue into the new year.

Side note: The Jazz are now 20-13 when Ingles doesn’t dunk (21-13 overall).

Bonne année! (I think that’s French for Happy New Year)

Everyone knows him as the Stifle Tower, but with the result in the balance, Gobert repelled two Phoenix opportunities. In. The. Same. Possession.

First, Eric Bledsoe came into the lane and got rejected. Then it was Booker’s turn who had to pass it up for a missed dunk by Marquese Chriss.

Suns last four looks: Bledsoe deep contested 3, Bledsoe right at Gobert, Booker right at Gobert, Bledsoe TO — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 1, 2017

He finished with another double-double at 18-13 and three blocks.

