Even in the long illustrious run of Gunther and Ben, 2016 was a banner year for the program. Below is a collection of the year’s best bits, which included:

Gunther getting asked for the bathroom key at our Utah Utes tailgate

Steve Young admitting he doesn’t use Brut

Kyle Whittingham and Gary Andersen saying that they don’t take naps

Kalani Sitake ribbing his players for cracking their sodas loudly

Dennis Erickson being unable to hear us

Here’s to 2017 and beyond. Enjoy!