Rapid Reaction: Lowry downs Jazz

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – Pushed once again by a dominant point guard, the Utah Jazz fell to the Toronto Raptors 104-98 on Friday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Here’s what to keep in mind as the Jazz head into their holiday break on a three-game losing streak.

LOUD-ry

Coming into the matchup, Kyle Lowry was already playing out of his mind, but Friday night he was on a roll. Lowry came in averaging 22.8 points and 7.5 assists while shooting a sizzling 56% from three through Toronto’s 10 December contests.

Against the Jazz, he delivered a virtuoso performance in the fourth quarter to propel his team to the victory.

In the 4th quarter alone, Kyle Lowry scored 19 points on 9/10 from the field. Tough shots too. Think about that before you roast the Jazz. 🙏 — Matt Sanchez (@_MattSanchez) December 24, 2016

Difficult shots, yes. But as Tony Jones was saying postgame, they were his kind of shots. The Raptors want mid-range jumpers. Lowry got his opportunities and frustrated Quin Snyder with his shot-making ability.

Much should be made about his scoring, but the Villanova guard was exceptional at setting up plays. He Steve Nash-ed Rudy Gobert on two separate occasions. The one that caught my eye occurred in the much talked about fourth period. He wheeled around Gobert, and set up Jonas Valanciunas for an easy two. The other Nash-ing happened in the first half.

The lob came after Lowry “Nashed” Gobert, something the PGs have done a bit more of this year. The VanVleet Special. https://t.co/X8YOPqEk6N — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 24, 2016

34 points, 19 of which occurred in the final quarter. All against a multitude of defenders (including Joe Ingles?!?!). Not bad, eh?

FIX IT

Dante Exum being sidelined didn’t help. Rodney Hood was not 100%. And George Hill will get mentioned in every recap until he’s back on the floor. Still, Utah plays stifling defense centered around their big Frenchman.

Jazz are crazy physical on defense. This is almost Grizzlies-esque. — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) December 24, 2016

He wasn’t great tonight. Gobert fell victim to a Nash-ian moves and tallied zero blocks (for just the third time all season). The last time he failed to register a block was on November 4th in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With a shorthanded squad, Jazz fans need him to be great.

The Raps finished 43-81 from the field and 8-21 from three.

Quotable

When asked what changed in the fourth…

“Well Kyle Lowry changed the game in the fourth quarter. i’ll have to go back and look, but it wasn’t like they were getting wide open shots by any means….How many minutes did Kyle Lowry play in the third quarter….There’s your answer. He was that good in the fourth.” – Head Coach Quin Snyder

Sums it up pretty well.

