Cougar Center Podcast: Poinsettia Bowl Recap – Jamaal Williams is about to get paid

Cougar Center Podcast is a daily show hosted by 1320 KFAN BYU Insider Mitch Harper.

Topics on this episode:

It wasn’t pretty, but BYU finds a way to come away victorious over the Wyoming Cowboys, 24-21

Jamaal Williams showed why he is BYU’s greatest Running Back ever in the victory.

Kai Nacua with the victory-sealing interception.

Kalani Sitake ends year one with a 9-4 record.

Assessing the offense and defensive performances in a wet, muddy game.