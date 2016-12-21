Takeaways: Kings upset Jazz

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – That was not a game you should lose. Up 20 in the third quarter, no way. And ordinarily this year, the Utah Jazz have won. But on Wednesday night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Sacramento Kings dealt the hosts a 94-93 loss. Here’s what stood out amongst the Jazz’s disappointment.

Boogie Nights

Last night was one thing, but tonight was something entirely different. For both teams. The Jazz off a blow-out loss and the Kings off a heroic 55-point effort from DeMarcus Cousins.

In this one, Cousins didn’t lead the comeback. No, that was Ty Lawson and the Kings bench. Emphasis on the Ty Lawson part.

Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple is our best backcourt combo, by far. — Jordan Goins (@JordanGoins) December 22, 2016

Down to just Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto at the point guard position, Utah couldn’t handle Sacramento’s dribble-drive. Quin Snyder admitted as much, when a reporter tried to link this performance to the Miami loss. Handling agile guards is tricky without the defensive prowess of George Hill Lawson scored 10 of his 19 in the fourth quarter. Garrett Temple chipped in five.

“It’s really simple, if we don’t give up a 32 point quarter late. To me, that’s the game.” -Head Coach Quin Snyder.

Offensively, DeMarcus Cousins didn’t have an efficient night (5-18 shooting) with 21 points. But he rose to the occasion defensively, affecting Gordon Hayward just enough on the final possession. And it wasn’t a one-off. The Jazz went to the 1-5 pick-and-roll on the last couple stints down the floor. Cousins, Lawson and Temple combined to stifle the the Utah offense down the stretch.

Hangover?

Not really. This was a really poor performance from the Jazz in key moments down the stretch. It’s an inexcusable loss, that frankly playoff teams shouldn’t have. The only other comparable defeat is that December 1st loss to Miami, but even then, Quit Snyder had a weakened team. Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood and George Hill were all out. Tonight, Hill, Hood and Dante Exum were sidelined.

Missed 3 footer from Hayward and the Jazz blew a 20 point lead to the Kings at home. Can’t lose that game. #sacatuta — Ben Anderson (@BenKFAN) December 22, 2016

It should’ve been over at 62-42 with 7:30 left in the third. It wasn’t.

Gifts for all

It’s not all bad for those who watched this one at the Viv. Example 1:

Boogie just made this guy’s day 😀 pic.twitter.com/Nuyb77DbSs — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) December 22, 2016

Example 2:

MITT ROMNEY IS AT THE KINGS/JAZZ GAME

HE’S SIGNING MINI BASKETBALLS FOR JAZZ BEAR TO THROW INTO THE CROWD pic.twitter.com/MaGwNfWHFp — a shrill of hope (@theshrillest) December 22, 2016

Postgame audio

Jazz HC Quin Snyder

Gordon Hayward

Rudy Gobert

Odds and Ends from Twitter

Jazz-Kings – 12/21