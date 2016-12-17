Recap: Runnin’ Utes thrash Prairie View

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – Now the evaluating can begin. Get out your microscopes and take a look at the Runnin’ Utes.

David Collette will be a huge addition for @Runnin_Utes He is a proven low post player that can score. Legit size and skills — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) December 17, 2016

At long last, David Collette and Sedrick Barefield debuted for Larry Krystkowiak in a powerful 92-60 win against Prairie View A&M. The two transfers contributed their share to the victory that was never in doubt.

Collette chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds in his return to the hardwood in the state of Utah. Sedrick Barefield notched 18 with four assists. Both found their spots to influence the game.

Kyle Kuzma earned his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 boards. As the out and out leader of the club, he’ll be glad to be getting help from the reinstated transfers.

The Runnin’ Utes will be spending the holidays in Hawaii for three contests with a December 22nd date against San Francisco next.

***************

Postgame audio

Utah HC Larry Krystkowiak