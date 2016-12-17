Recap: Hood lifts Jazz past Mavs

By: JP Chunga

SALT LAKE CITY – Rodney Hood broke his team’s nearly four minute scoreless streak and won the game for the Utah Jazz 103-100. While the dramatics will deservedly garner the majority of the headlines, here are a few thoughts from Friday’s win.

No not that three

The Jazz knew the Mavericks were going to shoot a high volume of threes. They had their gameplan built around it, and still, Dallas made 12 of 28 shots from deep. Eight of those makes were in the first half.

“It was awful. We made so many mental mistakes. The emphasis was take away the three point line, take away the three point line. And we flooded over to [Harrison] Barnes. We left, we went [under screens]. We made mental errors.” -Head Coach Quin Snyder

The cause? Mostly bad defensive switches. Quin Snyder explained postgame that the Mavs wanted Harrison Barnes to operate with mismatches. Utah obliged.

Barnes created and Dallas sank shots from distance. When he didn’t pass the ball, Rick Carlisle leaned on the former Golden State Warrior to create space for mid-range jumpers. Although he wasn’t efficient, Barnes finished with 21 points on 10-22 shooting (1-3 on threes).

I’m in love with Harrison Barnes. The Internet is stupid. — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) December 17, 2016

Add in a Utah’s putrid offensive fourth quarter which didn’t see a Jazz field goal from 7:16 to 0.8, and the Mavs scrapped their way to a 100-100 scoreline.

A Kentucky Wildcat with potential? A Kentucky Wildcat with potential.

The ‘p word’ is dangerous. Remember when it was used to describe Deron Williams?

But Trey Lyles is doing work with the second unit. Lyles put in an efficient 6-for-8 workday for 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He was the only bench player with a positive +/- at +6.

21-year-old Trey Lyles has a ton of potential. Not too many 6-foot-10 dudes who put the ball on the floor as well as he does. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 17, 2016

His next hurdle is to match this game’s offensive efficiency every single day.

Great move in transition from Trey Lyles…from Saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/hzYOUeGcOv — Jeff Skin Wade (@SkinWade) December 17, 2016

About the shimmy

Frankly, he really shouldn’t have had the time to win it. The Dallas possession started with 23.7 to go, and conventional basketball wisdom dictates that the Mavs were going to hold for one. But erroneously, Deron Williams took his shot with eight seconds left, giving Rodney Hood the opportunity to sink the game-winner.

In hindsight, Rick Carlisle says he wishes he used a timeout before D-Will’s shot late in the 4th. D-Will says he started the play too soon. — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 17, 2016

Not only did Rudy Gobert teach it to him, but Hood felt confident enough to shimmy on national television.

Get him on DWTS.

Hood didn’t even think of passing on the last possession. In fact, he only thought there might be a timeout taken since D-Will left 7.8 on the clock and the ex-Jazzman stopped on the play. Instead, Hood went straight for the shot and stuck the landing.

The former Duke Blue Devil alleges that it was the first game-winner of his entire basketball life, but he’s seen a clutch time or two. In a game devoid of eye-popping performances, his final display was worthy of the moment.

Listen to JP Chunga’s recap of the game.

***************

Postgame audio

Jazz HC Quin Snyder

Rodney Hood

Rudy Gobert

Gordon Hayward

Odds and Ends from Twitter

Jazz-Mavs – 12/16